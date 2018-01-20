Rodgers: Dembele 'not the same player' as last season

The Celtic boss left the in-demand forward on the bench for the 5-0 win over Brechin.

Concern: Rodgers says Dembele isn't the same player. SNS Group

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has suggested that transfer speculation has affected Moussa Dembele's form and admitted the player hasn't maintained last season's form.

Talk of a big move has surrounded Dembele since he emerged as one of the stars of Rodgers' treble-winning side last season and he has been linked with several clubs.

The Celtic boss opted to start with Odsonne Eduoard in attack for the 5-0 win over Brechin in the Scottish Cup and said there had been expressions of interest in Dembele, who was on the bench.

"There has been nothing official as yet," Rodgers said. "I know some enquiries have come through to Peter (Lawwell, chief executive) but nothing concrete.

"The boy is fine, he is training, he is working but it is clear that he has probably not been quite the same as what he has been for probably over a year or so.

"My job as the manager is to ensure that the focus is purely on Celtic and the team.

"He is a good kid and for a lot of players January is a difficult window - lots of speculation - but my job is always to protect the club and make sure that everyone who plays is totally focused.

"We will see what happens between now and the end of the month and will take it from there.""

Rodgers said he expected more movement in and out of the club this month but was confident Dembele would still be a Celtic player after the transfer deadline.

"Yes, 100 per cent, he has come here and done great for us but there has always been speculation around him and for young players it can be difficult," he said. "I brought him here to develop him and to help Celtic.

"As I say it is a difficult window for players, especially in his case but he has no issues and is no problem.

"I could have played him today but for the dynamic of the team I wanted to put young Odsonne in.

"But he is training, working and if nothing materialised between now and the end of the month, between then and the end of the season we will see that player really focused, fighting, running and working for the team."