Transfer Talk: Alves nears exit, Celtic playmaker link

Bruno Alves looks set to follow Carlos Pena out of Rangers after Pedro Caixinha's sacking.
SNS

Scotland may currently be engulfed by a mid-January deep freeze, but with less than a fortnight left until the window slams shut transfer activity seems to be hotting up.

The revolving door at Ibrox certainly shows no sign of jarring despite the plunging temperatures, with manager Graeme Murty confirming "business-is-ongoing" earlier in the week.

Veteran stopper Bruno Alves is nearing the exit and is expected to decide in the next 48 hours whether to take a big pay cut and return to Italian football after Serie A strugglers Benevento agreed a fee with Rangers.

Celtic are also in the market for new signings. Brendan Rodgers stated his desire to sign a "creative player", and Red Star Belgrade youngster Luka Adzic's agent has claimed he is high on the Parkhead boss' shortlist.

Meanwhile, reports in France suggest Celtic fancy adding Borussia Dortmund defender Neven Subotic to their ranks, although Saint-Ettiene lead that particular race.

Elsewhere, Hamilton have beaten a host of English clubs to the signing of forward Mickel Miller. The 22-year-old attacker impressed as part of Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy during the summer, before scoring 25 goals in the first half of the campaign for non-league outfit Carlshalton.

It could be one in, one out at Hibs. Swiss striker Florian Kamberi has joined up with Neil Lennon's side on trial, with the Easter Road boss set to offload Anthony Stokes following a series of disciplinary breaches.

