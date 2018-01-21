Scotland announce series of Nations League warm-up matches

The national team will face Costa Rica, Hungary, Peru and Mexico in friendlies.

Darren Fletcher and co will enjoy four warm-up matches ahead of the Nations League. SNS

Scotland have announced a series of friendlies as the national side prepare for the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

First up is a challenge match with Costa Rica on March 23 at Hampden, before the Tartan Army embark on a tour that will include matches against Hungary, Peru and Mexico.

The Costa Rica friendly could be the first under Scotland's new manager after the Scottish FA held talks with chief executive Stewart Regan's number one target Michael O'Neill this week.

Scotland have only played Costa Rica once in their history, when the sides met in the group stage of the 1990 World Cup in Italy. The Central America side pulled off a shock with a 1-0 win.

The contest with Scotland forms part of Costa Rica, Peru and Mexico's World Cup preparations, while Hungary are also getting ready for Nations League action.