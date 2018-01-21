Full list of Scottish Cup fifth round ties as draw made

The fixtures for the last 16 were confirmed following Sunday's Edinburgh derby.

The draw for the fifth round of the Scottish Cup has been made. SNS

A mid-January deep freeze coupled with Dundee and Inverness' stalemate meant just ten sides had booked their spot in the last 16 when the names were pulled out of the tombola.

Holders Celtic host Partick Thistle, while Rangers will face Ayr United should they overcome Fraserburgh in the rearranged fixture.

Last season's runners-up Aberdeen defeated Championship leaders St Mirren to progress. The Dons will now face another second tier outfit in Dundee United.

Hearts' reward for a late winner in the Edinburgh derby is a home fixture with Albion Rovers or St Johnstone.

Highland League outfit Brora Rangers booked their spot in the last 16 for the first time in their history by upsetting East Fife. They head for Rugby Park in the fifth round where they take on Kilmarnock.

Five fourth round ties fell victim to the plunging weekend temperatures and will now take place later in the month in order to complete the draw.

The fifth round draw