Levein looking to 'restore natural order' after derby win

Hearts boss Craig Levein says he wants to "restore the natural order of things" in Edinburgh derbies after his side beat Hibs 1-0 in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

The Tynecastle outfit claimed derby spoils and a spot in the last 16 in dramatic fashion.

Christophe Berra's powerful late header was flicked on by Don Cowie, with the ball edging over the line despite John McGinn's best efforts to clear.

The result ended a run of nine derby games without victory for the Jam Tarts and prompted Levein to state his intent is to rearrange the hierarchy in the capital.

"It's a massive win for us," he said. "The longer the run goes on, the more difficult it becomes and the more steely Hibs become in terms of protecting something.

"So we had to break it. A lot of that today was relief as I don't like this idea that Hibs are gaining momentum.

"I want to try and restore the natural order of things."

Levein added: "We have stopped Hibs' run, won the cup tie and went through in the cup.

"Those are good things, I feel good about it.

"I think we deserved to win which is important as well."