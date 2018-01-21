Lennon hits back at 'disrespectful' Levein statement

The Hibs boss branded his counterpart's post-match comments as "lacking humility".

Hibs boss Neil Lennon hit back at Craig Levein's statement that Hearts' Scottish Cup derby win would help restore natural order in Edinburgh, branding his counterpart's claims as "pretty poor" and "lacking humility".

Christophe Berra's late header crept over the line to give Hearts victory and condemn Lennon to his first derby defeat.

The result also saw the Jam Tarts end a run of nine matches against Hibs without victory and prompted Hearts manager Craig Levein to claim his intention is to "restore the natural order of things" in the capital.

Lennon was left angered by the statement.

He said: "What does that mean? Restoring natural order... I don't understand that.

"What is natural order... Hearts beating Hibs every time?

"I think it's pretty poor, it's a pretty poor statement to make. It's disrespectful to my club, my players and me.

"We've got two more games to come, we'll see if natural order is restored then.

"That's not good. I don't know what he means by that.

"They haven't won in nine, that's my first defeat in five, we also should have won the game here, they got lucky.

"So there's a lack of humility in that statement, I wouldn't make a statement like that."

Lennon decided against including Anthony Stokes in his match-day squad amid speculation the forward will leave the club following disciplinary breaches.

The Hibs boss felt the Irish striker's omission had no impact on the end result, however.

He said: "I don't think his absence made any difference. It's a club issue and it will be resolved in the next week or so."