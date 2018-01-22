Transfer Talk: Aberdeen target midfield duo, McLean exit
Aberdeen kick off Transfer Talk for the week with a potential reshuffle of midfielders.
They've been linked with moves for Premiership duo Chris Cadden of Motherwell and Hibs' Dylan McGeouch.
Kenny McLean is set to join Norwich City but there is a possibility he could be then immediately loaned back to Pittodrie for the rest of the season.
Meanwhile, Rangers are said to have put a £10m price tag on Alfredo Morelos but the striker isn't planning on going anywhere.