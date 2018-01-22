Michael O'Neill rejects offer to become Scotland manager

The Northern Irishman has declined the position after talks with the Scottish FA.

Rejection: The Scottish FA failed to lure O'Neill. SNS

Michael O'Neill has turned down the opportunity to become the manager of the Scotland national team.

The Northern Ireland boss was the Scottish FA's number one target to become Gordon Strachan's successor.

The governing body had agreed a compensation package with the Irish FA and held talks over two days last week.

After hearing the proposals, O'Neill has declined the opportunity to take up the post at Hampden.

"Having given the matter a great deal of thought and consideration, I have decided not to take up the opportunity to become the next Scotland national team manager," he said in a written statement.

"It is a huge honour to be offered the position, however, I do not feel that this is the right opportunity for me at this moment in my career.

"I would like to place on record my gratitude to the SFA for the very professional manner in which they conducted negotiations and I would also like to wish them every success for the future."

The Scottish FA will now restart their search for a manager with no competitive matches on the calendar before the Nations League begins in September.

