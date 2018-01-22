Kenny McLean signs for Norwich but Dons loan agreed

The midfielder is now a Norwich player but will see out the season at Pittodrie.

Deal: McLean has signed for Norwich. SNS Group

Norwich City have completed the signing of Kenny McLean from Aberdeen but the player will remain at Pittodrie on loan for the rest of the season.

McLean, whose Aberdeen contract was due to expire in the summer, has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Canaries after the Dons agreed an undisclosed fee for his transfer.

McLean had previously informed Aberdeen that he would not be signing a contract extension.

"When it became clear Kenny would be leaving the club, of course, we wanted him to remain with us until the end of the season, so this represents the best outcome for us," Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes told RedTV.

"It's a fantastic move for Kenny, both in terms of his career and financially, and I am delighted for him as he has earned his move.

"The importance of him remaining at the club for the rest of the season was prevalent in his mind, and he has represented both his own, and the clubs, interested superbly. All parties involved have handled the situation extremely well and we've ended up with an outcome which is positive for both Aberdeen FC and Norwich FC.

"The time for wishing Kenny well is not for now. We are entering a very important period of fixtures and I am sure Kenny will play a pivotal part in helping us achieve our ambitions this season."

McLean had been at Aberdeen since January 2014 when he moved from St Mirren. The twice-capped Scotland international has played 135 times for Aberdeen since his move, scoring 18 goals.