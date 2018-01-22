Regan: Scottish FA respects Michael O'Neill's decision

The governing body will now move on to other candidates after being rejected by O'Neill.

Disappointment: O'Neill was Regan's top target. SNS Group

Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan has said that the governing body respects Michael O'Neill's decision to reject the opportunity to become national team boss and says attention will now turn to names further down the candidate list.

Northern Ireland manager O'Neill announced on Monday that he was declining the chance to take up the role at Hampden after compensation had been agreed with the Irish FA and face-to-face talks with Scottish FA representatives.

Regan said that the association accepted O'Neill's decision but that attention would now turn to other names.

He said that the successful candidate would be given "ample time" to prepare for the Nations League matches, which begin in September.

Regan said: "The process of identifying and recruiting a new Scotland national coach remains ongoing.

"We now continue our recruitment process from the candidate list established by the selection committee" SFA chief executive Stewart Regan

"The board of the Scottish FA appointed a sub-committee to oversee the recruitment process, compile a list of suitable candidates and ultimately make a recommendation.

"As part of that process, and in recognition of his work in taking Northern Ireland to UEFA Euro 2016, Michael O'Neill was identified as an obvious candidate for consideration.

"To that end, we requested permission to speak to Michael from the Irish Football Association, which was accepted. Michael and his advisers met our delegation in Edinburgh on Thursday and discussed all aspects of the role during a three-hour meeting.

"While this was a positive and cordial discussion, we respect Michael's decision to remain loyal to Northern Ireland, with whom he has enjoyed great success.

"We wish him well in his future endeavours and thank the Irish FA for their professionalism throughout.

"We now continue our recruitment process from the candidate list established by the selection committee, with a view to giving the new national coach ample time to prepare the squad for the UEFA Nations League."

