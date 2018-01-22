  • STV
  • MySTV

Brown: Scotland friendlies won't suit Celtic stars

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Celtic captain says games will rob players of much-needed rest ahead of Europe.

Rest: Brown says players need a break.
Rest: Brown says players need a break. SNS Group

Scott Brown has expressed concern at the timing of Scotland's summer friendlies and said they may not be ideal for the national team's Celtic contingent.

The Scottish FA, who learned on Monday that Michael O'Neill had rejected the opportunity to become the new national team boss, has announced that the squad will travel to play Peru on May 29 and Mexico three days later.

Should Celtic go on to retain the Premiership title, their players would be in Champions League qualifying action from July 10/11.

Recent Scotland squads have included a sizeable number of Celtic players, with Brown, Craig Gordon, Kieran Tierney, Stuart Armstrong, Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Leigh Griffiths all involved.

Brown pointed out that getting a good rest at the end of the season was essential for players' wellbeing.

"The holiday time is huge," Brown said. "Last year we got six days and came back in and went straight into the Champions League qualifiers.

"We will probably get a week and a half this year.

"It is getting not so good in the holiday but you get the opportunity to play for Scotland.

"There will be a new manager in and he will obviously want to see everybody.

"So there is a couple of friendlies coming in March and June as well, it will be good for him but maybe not so good for all the Celtic lads.

"We will see what happens when it comes. There are a lot of games from now until then, you never know what can happen."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1406676-michael-o-neill-rejects-offer-to-become-scotland-manager/ | default

Brown's concerns were echoed by Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies.

"The manager (Brendan Rodgers) will look at that but I don't know what we will do," he said. "But it is the national team so we will see what happens.

"You do need a break, the players need a break.

"You cannot play 12 months non-stop and expect at a big club, the level of intensity, you want to be in the Champions League, it is impossible for players to play for 12 months."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.