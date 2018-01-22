Rangers make second offer for Hamilton's Greg Docherty

The Ibrox side are keen to land the midfielder before the transfer window closes.

Bid: Rangers are back in for Docherty SNS Group

Rangers have made a second bid in excess of £500,000 for Hamilton Accies star midfielder Greg Docherty, STV understands.

The Ibrox side made an initial approach for Docherty early in the transfer window and followed this up with a bid of around £350,000, which was rejected.

But Rangers have now returned with a second offer in the hope of securing the player's signature before the transfer window closes next week.

It's unclear whether this bid has been accepted by the Lanarkshire club.

Docherty signed a new contract with Accies in August, extending his deal until the summer of 2020.

The 21-year-old has been with the club since the age of nine and made his debut in 2013.

Since then he has a key player in Martin Canning's side and has already made over 100 appearances for Hamilton.

A Scotland under-21 international, he scored the only goal of last season's two-legged Premiership play-off against Dundee United, securing his side's top flight status for another season.

Rangers have already signed Russell Martin, Jason Cummings, Sean Goss and Jamie Murphy on loan this month, with Carlos Pena returning to Mexico on loan.