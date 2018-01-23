Transfer Talk: Wigan want Rossiter, O'Connor's Dons exit

Your daily round up of what’s happening across Scotland and beyond.

Exit? Jordan Rossiter hasn't played much but he's attracting interest from down south. SNS

We may not have Alexis Sanchez playing piano but we still have our fair share of transfer news north of the border.

There's talk of Wigan being keen on Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter who has only made 10 appearances for the club since signing in summer 2016.

In the opposite direction, Graeme Murty's side have gone back to Hamilton Accies with a second offer for Greg Docherty.

Aberdeen were central to most of the window speculation on Monday and they're catching the headlines again today. This time it's Anthony O'Connor because it looks like he won't be renewing his contract which is up at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Chris Davies has hinted Moussa Dembele is on his way out, saying "There is an acceptance that maybe Moussa feels it is the right time for him to move on."

