Ross County sign former Liverpool striker David N'Gog

The goalscorer has been in the Highlands on trial with the Staggies.

New deal: David N'Gog has signed for Ross County. PA

Former Liverpool striker David N'Gog has put pen to paper on a deal at Ross County, subject to international clearance.

The 28-year-old played under manager Owen Coyle when they were at Bolton Wanderers during the 2011/12 season.

He has signed a contract until the end of the season after a successful trial with the club over the winter break.

N'Gog, who has been without a club since leaving Greek side Panionios in the summer, has also been sidelined with an injury.

However, he's been recuperating in his homeland France and is nearing full fitness.

The goalscorer started his career at Paris Saint-Germain 12 years ago and has since also played for Swansea City and French Ligue 2 side Reims.

Speaking to the Ross County website, Coyle said: "I'm delighted to bring a player of David's calibre to Ross County Football Club.

"Having worked with him before at Bolton, I am all too familiar with his qualities and I think he will be an excellent addition to our attacking options."

