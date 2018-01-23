Jamie MacDonald signs contract extension at Kilmarnock

The goalkeeper has signed a new deal that runs until the summer of 2020.

Deal: Kilmarnock have tied MacDonald down. SNS Group

Kilmarnock have announced that goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald has signed a new contract with the club.

MacDonald's existing deal was due to expire at the end of the season, leaving him free to speak to other clubs now, but he's now committed until the summer of 2020.

The goalkeeper, who has made 95 appearances since joining in 2015, said that he was delighted to sign the deal and became the latest Killie player to talk about the feelgood factor at Rugby Park since the arrival of manager Steve Clarke.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time here and I'm looking forward to the next two-and-a-half years," he told Kilmarnock's official website.

"There's been a lot of change here over the years but since the manager has come in, he's been a breath of fresh air.

"You can see in the results we've had, we're on a good run just now. There's a feelgood factor about the place and it's something I want to be part of.

"It's an exciting time with a lot of good things happening on and off the park and I'm looking forward to the times ahead."

