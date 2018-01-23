  • STV
Derek McInnes: Scotland job is one I want in the future

Chris Harvey Andy Coyle

The Aberdeen boss says the SFA can't be criticised for missing out on Michael O'Neill.

Happy: McInnes is settled at Aberdeen.
Happy: McInnes is settled at Aberdeen.

Derek McInnes has ruled himself out of the running for the Scotland job, saying it's one for the future but says it's not a major blow that Michael O'Neill turned down the national team.

The Northern Ireland boss, who was the Scottish FA's number one target for the vacancy, rejected the opportunity on Monday leaving the governing body to resume it's search for Gordon Strachan's successor.

Aberdeen boss McInnes, who turned down Rangers recently, was asked if the job at Hampden was one that interested him and he said it was on his wishlist, but not right now.

"You all know how happy I am at Aberdeen and there are certain jobs you would like to manage in the future and in your career," he said. "Scotland would be one of those but for now, whether you're a candidate or not, for me the job at Aberdeen is what's important."

McInnes played down the impact of O'Neill's decision, saying that there were plenty of able managers and refusing to criticise the Scottish FA over the failure to land their target.

"I don't know if you're ever totally surprised in football but disappointed that it's been quite prolonged," he said. "You would maybe have thought that it was going to be the case that he was the manager the SFA wanted and you can see why they were attracted to getting Michael.

"I don't think it's the be all and end all. There are other good managers out there and I'm sure that the SFA will be working hard.

"I don't think they should be criticised for trying to get their man. They never got him but there's no doubt he would have been a good candidate for the job."

'Whether it's still got the same prestige, I still think it's a huge honour to manage your country.'
Derek McInnes

The Dons boss wasn't convinced that the national team manager's job had lost it's allure compared to club positions, pointing out how younger managers were now taking their chances with international football.

"I think there was always the case where it was an older manager's job where you've had your career and you kick back but I don't believe that's the case," he said. "If you look across Europe and even in South America, there's lots of younger managers getting opportunities.

"There's Michael himself, Chris Coleman at Wales, Gareth Southgate at England. I don't think it's seen as an older manager's job now. It's just about getting the right manager for each country.

"Whether it's still got the same prestige, I still think it's a huge honour to manage your country. Anybody that's asked to be the manager would have to give that serious consideration."

McInnes' immediate priority is preparing his team for their match against Rangers on Wednesday, the first meeting between the sides since he turned down the chance to move to Ibrox. He said that he wasn't giving any thought to the reception that he might get from Rangers fans.

"I'm preparing myself for the game," he said. "I've played for nearly 20 years and I've managed nearly 500 games.

"You just deal with what's ahead of you. For me the most important part is just dealing with the game and the three points.

"You can't affect anything that goes on around about it."

