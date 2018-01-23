Hearts take on Hamilton Accies in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5717552243001-levein-delays-naming-team-due-to-selection-headache.jpg" />

Craig Levein will delay naming his starting line up for the league game against Hamilton Accies due to the selection headache he faces.

A string of first team players still coming back from injury may struggle to play two games in four days.

Hearts knocked Edinburgh rivals Hibs out of the Scottish Cup on Sunday and will travel to New Douglas Park on Wednesday for the Scottish Premiership fixture.

Levein, who normally tells his players who is starting two days before a game, has decided to hold off this week and wait until nearer kick off.

"I've got obvious concerns," he explained. "Steven Naismith hasn't played since the summer, a natural part of me thinks 'is he going to be 100%?'

"Is Aaron Hughes? Is Demi [Mitchell]? Two quick games, is he going to be 100%? I don't know.

"We have a number of injuries still. We do get Ross Callachan back which is good.

"Arnaud Djoum played his first match on Sunday. He played 90 minutes, I hoped he wouldn't have to but he did. Is he going to be 100%?

"I have a lot to things to consider and not an awful lot of time to do it. We will delay naming the team until tomorrow.

"Normally we do it two days before the game but there's that many imponderables just now I'm not really sure what the team is going to be."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.