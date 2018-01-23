Robinson: We don't have to sell Chris Cadden on the cheap

The Motherwell boss says there has been no offer for the highly-rated player.

Talent: Cadden has been linked with a move. SNS Group

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has said there have been no offers for midfield talent Chris Cadden and he has no intention of selling the player this month.

Robinson was responding to reports that Cadden is interesting Aberdeen, among other clubs.

"Nobody has contacted me or the club, it is all hearsay," he said.

"I am not surprised people are interested in Chris, he is a top talent and one of the best young players in Scotland, for me.

"But we have a valuation of him and we have not been in touch with anybody yet. He certainly won't be sold for anything under our valuation."

Robinson pointed out that recent success on the pitch and in the transfer market meant there was no financial imperative to sell this month and that Cadden himself wasn't having his head turned.

"For a while I think people thought they could get our players on the cheap and that is not going to happen," the manager said."The board are putting me under no pressure to sell players.

"We have already brought money into the club through the (Betfred) Cup final and players' sales this year.

"We did brilliant business with Louis Moult with only a few months on his contract (sold to Preston) so I am under no pressure whatsoever to sell.

"Chris Cadden is certainly not a boy who wants to leave this football club so it is not something I have to concern myself with at the moment."

