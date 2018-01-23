Lennon warns Levein 'the gloves are off' after derby quip

The Hearts boss riled his Edinburgh counterpart after knocking Hibs out of the Scottish Cup.

Neil Lennon has warned Craig Levein 'the gloves are off' in the wake of his Edinburgh counterpart's comments at the weekend.

The Hearts boss said he wanted to "restore the natural order of things" in Edinburgh derbies after his side beat Hibs 1-0 in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Levein laughed off the remark when he faced the media on Tuesday morning but just three hours later Lennon maintained his disgust.

The Northern Irishman referred to his claims as "pretty poor" and "lacking humility" after the weekend defeat and followed it up by saying they would come back to haunt him.

"I didn't find it funny," Lennon said after hearing Levein had joked about it. "Comments like that come back and haunt you.

"I thought it was derogatory to my club, to my players, to my supporters and to me. He didn't come for a drink after the game to explain himself so the gloves are off now.

"Yes, it changes my opinion of him," he continued.

"I'm not going to dwell on it but I made my feelings pretty clear on Sunday after the game and I'm making my feelings clear here as well, so read as much into that as you want."

