Neil Lennon granted the striker's wish and gave him time away from the club.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5717591869001-stokes-hibs-future-to-be-decided-over-next-few-weeks.jpg" />

Anthony Stokes' Hibernian future will be decided over "the next few weeks" according to his head coach Neil Lennon.

The striker was left out of Sunday's Edinburgh derby defeat to Hearts in the Scottish Cup after an alleged string of discrepancies.

While he's back in contention for his side's trip to Dens Park on Wednesday, it is not necessarily the end of the matter.

Lennon confirmed Stokes took some time away from the club and will now have a point to prove.

He also added he will be searching for another goalscorer before the January transfer window closes.

"I wouldn't go that far but he's back in training," he said when asked if the matter had been sorted.

"You'd need to ask Anthony that, he asked for time off, he got the time off and he's back in training today.

"It's something we'll have to consider and look at over the next few weeks.

"It's your job, it's your livelihood and that's what you're paid to do. You have to act accordingly, there has to be sacrifices made.

"There has to be a dedication and a discipline to your game. We've all had to do that.

"Sometimes players cross the line and you understand that but sometimes players cross the line too many times and they have to be responsible for their actions sometimes."

