  • STV
  • MySTV

Cummings: I didn't want to waste away at Nottingham Forest

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

Rangers' new signing says he's nothing to prove as he's scored goals in Scotland already.

Jason Cummings says he had no hesitation in moving to Rangers because he didn't want to 'waste away' at Nottingham Forest.

The striker has moved to Ibrox on loan until the end of the season and after failing to get a first team chance at Nottingham Forest following the arrival of Aitor Karanka as manager, he said he had to make the switch.

"It's no fun sitting on a bench or in a stand," he said. "As a player, I want to be playing games and I know I should be playing games.

"I don't want to waste away down there so when I heard that Rangers had come in I couldn't turn it down. I jumped at the chance to play for them and I can't wait to get started."

Cummings didn't rule out returning to the fold at the City Ground after his loan and said that he had felt the benefits of his short spell in the Championship even though playing time had been restricted.

"I'm going to enjoy this six months here with Rangers first, see how it goes and at the end of the six months I'll have a chat with the gaffer at Forest and see what he thinks," he said.

"Sometimes it's out of my hands. Forest didn't want to give me a chance when the gaffer came in so I had to find somewhere to get more game time. At the end of the six months I'll assess it.

"I've definitely learned a lot down there. I was playing with better players and in that league you're playing against top, top players in big stadiums. I did play a little bit and I would say I've learned a lot.

"My all-round game has got better. I can't wait to show that."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1406703-rangers-make-second-offer-for-hamilton-s-greg-docherty/ | default

Cummings is in the squad for Rangers' crucial Premiership match against Aberdeen and the former Hibernian star says there's no danger that his difficult spell down south has dented his belief that he can make an impact.

"My confidence is always sky-high," he said. "I don't think that's a problem.

"Obviously the good thing is that I've done it up here. I've kind of, in a way, got nothing really to prove. Everyone knows what I'm all about and that I can score goals. I've already shown that so I'm still confident.

"The pressure does come out when you're playing for Rangers because they want to win every game and be pushing for titles and winning all the cups so every week I'm going to have to be on my 'A' game.

"I think I'm the type of player that can handle that and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.