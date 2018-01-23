Cummings: I didn't want to waste away at Nottingham Forest

Rangers' new signing says he's nothing to prove as he's scored goals in Scotland already.

Jason Cummings says he had no hesitation in moving to Rangers because he didn't want to 'waste away' at Nottingham Forest.

The striker has moved to Ibrox on loan until the end of the season and after failing to get a first team chance at Nottingham Forest following the arrival of Aitor Karanka as manager, he said he had to make the switch.

"It's no fun sitting on a bench or in a stand," he said. "As a player, I want to be playing games and I know I should be playing games.

"I don't want to waste away down there so when I heard that Rangers had come in I couldn't turn it down. I jumped at the chance to play for them and I can't wait to get started."

Cummings didn't rule out returning to the fold at the City Ground after his loan and said that he had felt the benefits of his short spell in the Championship even though playing time had been restricted.

"I'm going to enjoy this six months here with Rangers first, see how it goes and at the end of the six months I'll have a chat with the gaffer at Forest and see what he thinks," he said.

"Sometimes it's out of my hands. Forest didn't want to give me a chance when the gaffer came in so I had to find somewhere to get more game time. At the end of the six months I'll assess it.

"I've definitely learned a lot down there. I was playing with better players and in that league you're playing against top, top players in big stadiums. I did play a little bit and I would say I've learned a lot.

"My all-round game has got better. I can't wait to show that."

Cummings is in the squad for Rangers' crucial Premiership match against Aberdeen and the former Hibernian star says there's no danger that his difficult spell down south has dented his belief that he can make an impact.

"My confidence is always sky-high," he said. "I don't think that's a problem.

"Obviously the good thing is that I've done it up here. I've kind of, in a way, got nothing really to prove. Everyone knows what I'm all about and that I can score goals. I've already shown that so I'm still confident.

"The pressure does come out when you're playing for Rangers because they want to win every game and be pushing for titles and winning all the cups so every week I'm going to have to be on my 'A' game.

"I think I'm the type of player that can handle that and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

