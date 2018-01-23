Motherwell make Peter Hartley's stay at Fir Park permanent

Hartley, 29, has impressed at the heart of Motherwell's defence during loan spell.

Hartley: Defender was pivotal in Motherwell's League Cup run. SNS Group

Motherwell have signed loanee Peter Hartley on a permanent deal from Blackpool.

The defender has impressed at Fir Park since moving north on loan in the summer and has now signed until 2020.

Hartley, 29, has played 17 times at the heart of Motherwell's defence this season and said it was an easy decision to make the switch permanent.

He told the Motherwell website: "I've been at this club for six months and it's a fantastic dressing room, probably one of the best I've been in.

"If I am going to be somewhere, it's all or nothing with me. I am going to give everything I've got for two-and-a-half years."

Motherwell marked the signing with a tongue-in-cheek version of the social media video released by Manchester United following their signing of Alexis Sanchez.