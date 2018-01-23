Rodgers hails strikers as sub Griffiths sinks Thistle

Celtic boss says all his forwards have a role to play after 2-1 win at Firhill.

Winner: Leigh Griffiths celebrates his goal. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers hailed the striking options at his disposal as Celtic came from behind to beat Partick Thistle.

Leigh Griffiths came off the bench at half-time to inspire the visitors to a 2-1 win at Firhill.

Thistle had taken a first-half lead when Conor Sammon struck from the spot after Mikael Lustig conceded a penalty.

Griffiths, fit again after an ankle injury, replaced the Swede for the start of the second-half and sparked the Premiership leaders into life, scoring the winner after Scott Sinclair had levelled with a penalty.

Celtic manager Rodgers said he would look to replace French striker Moussa Dembele if he leaves the club during the transfer window.

He said: "We know what we have and we know what Leigh can do.

"If Moussa comes on we know what he can do. I thought young Odsonne Edouard was excellent.

"If Moussa goes we need to bring in another one. Simple.

"Players need competition and we need to be competitive."

Thistle boss Alan Archibald took positives from the defeat.

He said: "It was disappointing, we put a lot into the game, a lot of effort and work rate.

"They always control the ball and dictate play but the good thing was we created a lot of chances, good chances.

"But it was a much better performance and we can build it now and take into the next 15 games."

