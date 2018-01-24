Transfer Talk: Docherty deal close, Wilson MLS exit

Your daily round up of what’s happening across Scotland and beyond.

Target: Rangers want Accies' Docherty. SNS Group

There's just one week to go in the January transfer window and Scottish clubs are still working to land the players who could make a difference to the second half of the season.

Rangers boss Graeme Murty has already been busy and could add another player today with his move for Hamilton's Greg Docherty reportedly near completion.

There are expected to be some Ibrox exits as well and it has emerged that Danny Wilson is a target for MLS sides and could head across the Atlantic.

Dundee's Jack Hendry is a Celtic target but Brendan Rodgers could face competition for his signature. Scouts from Bournemouth, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle are expected to take in Dundee's game against Hibs on Wednesday evening.

Isma Goncalves has two years left on his deal with Hearts but he might be leaving the club with reports of a lucrative offer from Uzbekistan on the table.

And Motherwell have converted Peter Hartley's move from a loan deal to a permanent contract and announced it with a perfect take on Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez video. You have to see it.

Top stories

Beyond Scotland

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.