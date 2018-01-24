I won't quit: Regan defends himself after O'Neill failure

The SFA chief executive said he will lead the search for Gordon Strachan's successor.

Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan will not quit after failing to recruit Michael O'Neill as national team manager and vowed to lead the search for the right candidate.

O'Neill was identified as Regan's top target after Strachan was let go at the end of Scotland's failed World Cup qualification campaign in November.

After compensation was agreed with the Irish FA, face-to-face talks were held between Regan, Scottish FA president Alan McRae and O'Neill last week.

At their conclusion, the Northern Irishman announced that he was rejecting the opportunity to succeed Strachan, prompting widespread criticism of the Hampden chief executive.

Regan, who has been in place since 2010, indicated that he was not considering his own position and said that the whole process was followed with the approval of the board.

Though situation surrounding the managerial vacancy and recruitment will be discussed at a Scottish FA board meeting next week he said that the same team, led by him, would move on to drawing up a fresh shortlist and appointing a new boss.

Reflecting on the failure to land his preferred candidate, he said that he understood the feelings of supporters.

"I'm not the first chief executive, and I certainly won't be the last, not to get the target that I go after," he told STV.

"I understand the fans' frustrations about not having someone in place but we don't have a competitive match until September.

"We're determined to find the right person. There are some very attractive and exciting candidates out there and others have come towards us since Michael's decision.

"It's now important that our sub-committee from our board reflect and pull together to try to find that manager."

'This is not just Stewart Regan off trying to find the manager without any involvement. This has been a board process.' Stewart Regan

Regan said that the pursuit of O'Neill was carried out with the full backing of the Scottish FA hierarchy and he believes they still have confidence in him.

"The board have been fully involved in this process from the outset," he said.

"This is not just Stewart Regan off trying to find the manager without any involvement. This has been a board process.

"A sub-committee of the board has been working with me throughout and the board have been appraised at every stage of the way. The board will naturally want to reflect on Michael's decision and I'm sure we'll do that over the course of the next week or two."

He wouldn't be drawn on whether the new appointment would be in place before March's friendlies but said that new names had come forward recently.

"It's not for me to share the details of runners and riders," he said. "We have a number of candidates, we had a number of candidates at the outset and some people have come towards us in the last few days.

"We now need to decide which of those we will take forward and that's something well be doing in the next few days."

Following O'Neill's decision to reject the Scottish FA's overtures, Regan issued a statement saying that the governing body respected his decision and would now work to appoint a new manager with "ample time" to prepare for the Nations League campaign, which begins in September.

