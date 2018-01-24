Scotland to face Albania and Israel in Nations League

The competition could see Scotland book a place at Euro 2020 through the play-offs.

Chance: Scotland could land a play-off place. SNS Group

Scotland have been drawn to face Albania and Israel in the inaugural Nations League competition.

The nations were picked together at the draw for the tournament, which UEFA has developed to replace international friendlies and which could offer a pathway to the Euro 2020 finals.

Scotland had been placed in League C due to their national team co-efficient and the new competition pits nations of similar strength against each other.

The winner of the group will be promoted to play against higher-ranked sides in the next version of the competition but, more importantly, will go into a play-off against other group winners for a place at Euro 2020 if they haven't qualified directly.

The national team have never faced Albania before and have only played Israel on three occasions. Two of those games came in the World Cup qualifiers in 1981 with the other being a friendly in Israel in 1986. Scotland won on all three occasions.

Teams will play each other home and away with the first games taking place in September. Competition rules mean that Scotland must schedule friendlies for their free matchdays.

Scotland and Liverpool left back Andy Robertson said: "It was exciting to watch the Nations League draw play out.

"It's been a while since Scotland have played Israel and we've got a good record to defend.

"There are a few well-known names in their squad and the Celtic lads, I'm sure, will be giving Nir Bitton a bit of stick about it when the time comes.

"I think I'm right in saying that we've never played Albania before, so that will be something different for the squad and supporters alike.

"They did well to get to the last Euros and are clearly a nation on the up.

"It's something to look forward to. Pulling on the Scotland shirt always means the world to me and we're determined to get to a major tournament.

"The Nations League is something that could take us there and we'll put everything into it."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.