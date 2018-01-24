Hamilton agree fee with Preston for Michael Devlin

The Accies defender has been granted permission to travel to Deepdale and discuss terms.

Deal: Hamilton have agreed the sale of their club captain. SNS Group

Hamilton Accies have agreed a fee with Preston North End for the transfer of Michael Devlin.

The club have granted permission for Devlin to travel south of the border to discuss personal terms ahead of completing a move.

The 24-year-old central defender came through the club's youth system and has risen to become club captain but has been sidelined since May of last year with a cruciate ligament injury.

Aberdeen had been credited with an interest in the player, who is out of contract this summer, but he now appears poised to move to the English Championship.

Hamilton manager Martin Canning had been anticipating Devlin's return to first team duty after he returned to light training but now appears to be facing a search for a replacement.

"Hopefully in the next week or two he'll be back on the pitch doing some training and running, getting a touch of the ball," he told STV last week. "He's getting there, he's getting closer.

"We've missed Michael all season. It will take him time, he'll need to get himself up to speed and play games so it's not going to be a quick process. I don't see it happening anytime soon."

