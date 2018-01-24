Ross County sign Stoke City's Harry Souttar on loan

The highly-rated teenager has joined Owen Coyle's side until the end of the season.

Deal: Souttar has joined County. Ross County FC

Ross County have completed the signing of defender Harry Souttar on loan from Stoke until the end of the season.

The 19-year old signed a new four-and-a-half year deal with the Premier League side before heading north. The player is in the squad for Wednesday's Premiership match against Motherwell.

Souttar, who joined Stoke from Dundee United in 2016, has made only one appearance for the Potters, coming off the bench in a 4-0 League Cup win over Rochdale. He has been a regular for their under-23 side.

County boss Owen Coyle said he was signing a player who was destined for the top of the game.

"We're delighted to bring a talented young centre half like Harry to the club," he said. "He's a real prospect with high hopes of playing at the top level with Stoke City.

"I think the fact that he has just signed a new four-and-a-half year contract shows how highly they rate him and we look forward to continuing his development at Ross County."