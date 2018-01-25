Rangers complete signing of Hamilton's Greg Docherty

The 21-year-old midfielder joins the Ibrox side on a deal until summer 2022.

Fifth winter signing: Greg Docherty is Graeme Murty's latest recruit. SNS Group

Rangers have completed the signing of Hamilton Accies midfielder Greg Docherty on a four-and-a-half year deal.

After protracted negotiations, the clubs reached an agreement on Wednesday with a fee of around £675,000 to be paid to the Lanarkshire side.

STV understands that as part of the agreement Hamilton will be entitled to 20% of any future transfer fees.

Docherty joins Declan John, Jamie Murphy, Sean Goss, Jason Cummings and Russell Martin on Graeme Murty's list of January signings and is the second to join on a permanent deal.

The side have also been boosted by Joe Dodoo, Michael O'Halloran and Andy Halliday all returning from their respective loan spells.

Docherty, who joined Accies at the age of nine, signed a new contract with the New Douglas Park side in the summer, extending his deal until the summer of 2020.

The 21-year-old made his first team debut in 2013 and went on to be a key player in Martin Canning's side, making over 100 appearances.

A Scotland under-21 international, he scored the only goal of last season's two-legged Premiership play-off against Dundee United, securing his side's top flight status for another season.

