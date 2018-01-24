Scotland's 2018 Nations League fixture dates confirmed

The national side will play four competitive games in a bid to reach the Euro 2020 play offs.

Will Leigh Griffiths and Christophe Berra be celebrating with the Scotland fans in November? SNS

Scotland will open their first Nations League campaign with a home game against Albania in September.

The Scottish FA and UEFA have confirmed the country's four fixture dates after the inaugural draw was made on Wednesday morning.

They will then travel to Israel for their second Group C1 fixture on October 11.

A November double header will then complete Scotland's schedule, away to Albania on November 17 before closing their campaign against Israel at home three days later.

As Scotland were drawn in the only group of three, friendlies will be scheduled to fill the two vacant fixture dates in September and October.

The winner of the group will go into a play off, consisting of a one-legged semi final and one-legged final, with the other three who also top their respective groups in League C.

If any of the group winners qualify through the traditional Euro 2020 qualifiers, which will take play between March and November 2019, the play off spot(s) will go to the best runner(s) up in League C.

The play offs will take place in March 2020, just three months before the tournament kicks off.

Scotland's Nations League fixtures