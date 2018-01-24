Greg Docherty set to undergo Rangers medical on Thursday

The Hamilton Accies midfielder is on the verge of becoming Graeme Murty's fifth signing.

Hamilton's Greg Docherty looks Ibrox bound. SNS Group

Greg Docherty will undergo a Rangers medical on Thursday with a view to completing his move before the end of the day.

Following negotiations, which saw the Ibrox side have two bids rejected by Hamilton Accies, both clubs have now agreed a fee for the dynamic midfielder.

If the deal goes through he will become Graeme Murty's fifth signing of the winter transfer window.

He would join Jamie Murphy, Sean Goss, Jason Cummings and Russell Martin but would be the first to join on a permanent contract.

Docherty, who joined Accies at the age of nine, signed a new contract with the New Douglas Park side in the summer, extending his deal until the summer of 2020.

The 21-year-old made his first team debut in 2013 and went on to be a key player in Martin Canning's side, making over 100 appearances.

A Scotland under-21 international, he scored the only goal of last season's two-legged Premiership play-off against Dundee United, securing his side's top flight status for another season.