O'Neill cites 'number of reasons' for saying no to Scotland

The Northern Ireland manager decided earlier in the week to stay in charge of his own country.

Michael O'Neill says there were "a number of reasons" for not taking the job as Scotland's national manager.

The Northern Irishman decided not to take up the offer after talks with the Scottish FA and chose to remain in charge of his own nation instead.

While O'Neill admitted it was a "very difficult" decision to make, he said the length of time the SFA took to undergo talks was not an issue.

He cited his nationality and affinity with his own country as one of the reasons for deciding against the Hampden gig.

"There are a number of reasons to be honest," he said when challenged on Tuesday's announcement.

"First of all I don't like the phrase "turned down." When I came out of the World Cup qualifiers I was still under contract.

"The IFA indicated early they wanted me to extend my contract which was a good situation for me. Scotland indicated they would like me to be their national coach and I took the opportunity to speak to them.

"But when I weighed it all up, spoke to the players, looked at the personal element of it as well - I have a strong attachment to Northern Ireland.

"I just felt it was the right thing to stay where I am so I wish Scotland well in the future and whoever gets that job."

O'Neill was speaking after the Nations League draw in Switzerland which saw Northern Ireland grouped with Bosnia and Austria. Scotland meanwhile, drew Albania and Israel.

O'Neill went on to explain he took a lot into consideration when making his mind up.

"It was a very difficult decision to make," he said. "I live in Scotland, my children were born in Scotland, I have a strong affinity with the country, but equally I am Northern Irish.

"I've said that all along and I think sometimes people forgot that. There's no greater honour than managing your own country and being successful with your own country.

"There's a really strong relationship I've built over the past six years with this group of players. I want to continue that and develop the game further in Northern Ireland."

