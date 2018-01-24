A full summary of Wednesday's Scottish Premiership results

Four top flights games were played after Kilmarnock v St Johnstone was postponed.

Hibernian's John McGinn celebrates after opening the scoring against Dundee. SNS

Dundee 0-1 Hibs

Neil Lennon's side bounced back from their Scottish Cup derby defeat with a 1-0 win over Dundee.

John McGinn's 52nd minute effort was the only goal of the game as he netted with a swivelling turn and shot into the bottom corner.

Hamilton Accies 0-3 Hearts

Hearts extended their clean sheet record taking their tally to eight with a 3-0 win over Hamilton Accies.

Ross Callachan opened the scoring before David Milinkovic added a second.

Substitute Dario Zanatta secured the points three minutes from the end to secure Hearts' 11th game without defeat.

Motherwell 2-0 Ross County

The Steelmen picked up their first league win since midway through November with two goals against Ross County and moved back into the top six.

It was a nightmare start to Harry Souttar's Staggies career as he turned the ball into his own net on his debut.

Motherwell's new strikers combined for their second of the evening with Curtis Main finishing Nadir Ciftci's ball shortly after the break.

Rangers 2-0 Aberdeen

Graeme Murty's men continued their dominance over Aberdeen this season with a 2-0 win at Ibrox on the night Jason Cummings made his Rangers debut.

Alfredo Morelos opened the scoring just after the half hour mark before James Tavernier converted from the spot.

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis was stretchered out of the game after coming off worse in the collision which led to the penalty.