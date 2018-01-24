  • STV
  • MySTV

Coyle praises Souttar's attitude after debut own goal

STV

The defender gifted Motherwell the opening goal just hours after signing for Ross County.

Harry Souttar put the ball in his own net on his debut.
Harry Souttar put the ball in his own net on his debut. SNS

Ross County manager Owen Coyle praised the attitude of new signing Harry Souttar after he netted an own goal on his debut.

The teenager sent Motherwell on their way to a 2-0 victory over the Staggies in the Scottish Premiership meeting at Fir Park.

Souttar started the game on the bench, having just signed on loan from Stoke earlier in the afternoon, but he was forced on in the sixth minute after skipper Andrew Davies suffered a calf injury.

And he endured a start to forget as he powered a header into the top corner from Andy Rose's cross in the final minute of the first half.

Coyle said: "I thought he was terrific in the game. As much as he scored an own goal, his reaction in the second half for such a young player, he is going to have a terrific future in the game.

"It was a horrible moment for him and the team but the mentality he showed to deal with that was outstanding. I really felt for him but I was really pleased for his reaction."

Motherwell drilled home their advantage within two minutes of the restart when Curtis Main produced a deft touch to convert Nadir Ciftci's low cross, but Coyle was adamant the on-loan Celtic player had fouled Marcus Fraser.

"I just can't tell you how bad that decision was for the second goal," said Coyle, whose team remain bottom of the table and without a victory in 11 matches.

"I knew in real time but I have seen it back and one of the wrestlers would have been proud of it. Ciftci came right in and barged into the back of Marcus Fraser and we have been heavily punished.

"Second half I thought we were on the front foot. There's no doubt we have the heart for the fight, we need to tidy up those fine margins."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson was particularly pleased to see his two new strikers combine for the second goal as his side made it two wins from two in 2018 after a difficult December.

"Nadir has set up two goals in two games and Curtis has made one too," Robinson said. "So the two strikers have made an instant impact.

"I believe they will get better and better. Curtis is about 80 per cent fit and Nadir is about 70 per cent.

"In a poor football match, that can be the difference between winning and losing. The two combined to win us the game. Perhaps that's what we were missing over the Christmas period."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.