Coyle praises Souttar's attitude after debut own goal

The defender gifted Motherwell the opening goal just hours after signing for Ross County.

Harry Souttar put the ball in his own net on his debut. SNS

Ross County manager Owen Coyle praised the attitude of new signing Harry Souttar after he netted an own goal on his debut.

The teenager sent Motherwell on their way to a 2-0 victory over the Staggies in the Scottish Premiership meeting at Fir Park.

Souttar started the game on the bench, having just signed on loan from Stoke earlier in the afternoon, but he was forced on in the sixth minute after skipper Andrew Davies suffered a calf injury.

And he endured a start to forget as he powered a header into the top corner from Andy Rose's cross in the final minute of the first half.

Coyle said: "I thought he was terrific in the game. As much as he scored an own goal, his reaction in the second half for such a young player, he is going to have a terrific future in the game.

"It was a horrible moment for him and the team but the mentality he showed to deal with that was outstanding. I really felt for him but I was really pleased for his reaction."

Motherwell drilled home their advantage within two minutes of the restart when Curtis Main produced a deft touch to convert Nadir Ciftci's low cross, but Coyle was adamant the on-loan Celtic player had fouled Marcus Fraser.

"I just can't tell you how bad that decision was for the second goal," said Coyle, whose team remain bottom of the table and without a victory in 11 matches.

"I knew in real time but I have seen it back and one of the wrestlers would have been proud of it. Ciftci came right in and barged into the back of Marcus Fraser and we have been heavily punished.

"Second half I thought we were on the front foot. There's no doubt we have the heart for the fight, we need to tidy up those fine margins."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson was particularly pleased to see his two new strikers combine for the second goal as his side made it two wins from two in 2018 after a difficult December.

"Nadir has set up two goals in two games and Curtis has made one too," Robinson said. "So the two strikers have made an instant impact.

"I believe they will get better and better. Curtis is about 80 per cent fit and Nadir is about 70 per cent.

"In a poor football match, that can be the difference between winning and losing. The two combined to win us the game. Perhaps that's what we were missing over the Christmas period."