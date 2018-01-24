  • STV
Canning on Docherty: Our job's done, now everyone benefits

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Hamilton Accies manager believes his midfielder will be a success at Rangers.

Martin Canning is set to lose Greg Docherty to Rangers.
Martin Canning says Hamilton Accies' job is done ahead of Greg Docherty's expected move to Rangers and now all parties involved will benefit.

The midfielder will undergo a medical on Thursday and is expected to put pen to paper on a deal the same day.

The Accies boss has resigned himself to losing Docherty but was boosted by youngster Lewis Ferguson's performance after he replaced him in the side's 3-0 league defeat to Hearts.

"His loss is a blow," Canning said. "He's been productive player for us and a big goal threat but this club's ethos is not to stand in a player's way.

"We've done our job with Greg and now the club benefits financially and the player benefits moving on.

"That's part of our model. I thought young Lewis Ferguson, who replaced Greg, was excellent. He's the next one off the production line.

"I think Greg will do well at Ibrox. He's got all the attributes, he's level-headed, very mature for his age. He's creative, he scores goals and he has a bright future in front of him and I wish him all the best.

"He's played a lot of games for me and he's done really well. It's great to see him have that opportunity and I hope he takes it."

Canning was left more frustrated by the "crazy mistakes" his side made in their Premiership fixture against Craig Levein's men.

There was little between the teams until the 66th minute, when Hearts attacker Steven Naismith capitalised on an Alex Gogic blunder to set up Ross Callachan for the opener.

Further goals from substitutes David Milinkovic and Dario Zanatta extending the Hearts' unbeaten run to 11 games.

"I thought were the better team up until an hour," Canning continued. "But it's the same old same old just now. Crazy mistakes, crazy mistakes.

"It is almost hard to believe that you can make four mistakes as we have made in the last two games. It is baffling but we need to make sure we get our head down and work through it.

"For an hour I thought we were going to win the game, I wasn't even thinking about taking a point, but individual mistakes are costing us dear.

"What do I do to address that? Take the guys out the team and let them recover, but that's not a luxury we have right now because we have injuries."

The Hearts manager, meanwhile, confirmed interest in FC Copenhagen forward Danny Amankwaa but was reluctant to elaborate, saying: "I am not going to say anything until anything's done."

Levein also stayed quiet on speculation surrounding striker Esmael Goncalves's reported move to Uzbekistani side Pakhtakor Tashkent, saying simply: "I can't really say anything."

