Winning goalscorer McGinn should have seen red says McCann

STV

The Dundee boss said the decision not to send him off was "a disgrace".

The Dundee boss was angered by a refereeing decision at Dens Park. SNS

Neil McCann has branded the decision not to send off John McGinn "a disgrace" following Dundee's 1-0 defeat at home to Hibs.

The Dee boss believes McGinn should have been shown a second yellow card after a cynical trip on Glen Kamara, only to see referee Don Robertson wave his protests away.

McGinn scored the only goal of the game - albeit before the incident - as Hibs secured a morale-boosting three points, but McCann was incensed and says it cost his side a deserved point at Dens Park.

"We were a bit wasteful in front of goal," McCann said. "But the anger kicks in because John shouldn't be on the pitch.

"I would argue John is probably Hibs' best player and it's a cynical foul right in front of the referee, and it's (apparently) not worth a yellow card.

"He booked my centre-back Jack Hendry for a similar challenge that John rode and got straight up - never a yellow - but he books him and John escapes a second, so I think it's an absolute disgrace and that's an advantage that would have helped us.

"We didn't get it and I'm sick of arguing with referees every time. I was desperate for him to come over to me and explain it, he explained it and I cannot believe the explanation.

"He said he didn't deem it a promising attack and it was an innocent trip. A trip? That could have been a turning point but I am pleased because I thought the spark and energy was back (in our play)."

Dundee missed a host of chances to level the scores, with Matthew Henvey heading wide when unmarked in the closing minutes, but they were also fortunate not to be further behind by then after some wasteful finishing from the Hibs forwards.

Brandon Barker should have scored twice when through one on one with the goalkeeper and Simon Murray missed a simple tap-in but manager Neil Lennon, who was delighted with his side's response following a derby defeat on Sunday, singled out Ofir Marciano's save from a Mark O'Hara header.

"We played really well and could have won more comfortably," he said. "There are some anxious moments at 1-0, Ofir made a world-class save - I thought it was in - it was a good header from O'Hara.

"It was an incredible save so I'm really pleased with that and then Dundee could have equalised at the end, but in between all that we missed some guilt-edged chances."

On his side's response, Lennon added: "We should have made life easier for ourselves but I'm delighted with the three points and the reaction and quality of play at times.

"We looked leggy at the end which is understandable, it's been another tough week for us."

