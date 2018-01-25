Transfer Talk: Griffiths staying put, Hearts' forward moves

Your daily round up of what’s happening across Scotland and beyond.

Happy: Griffiths doesn't want to leave Celtic. SNS Group

It always seemed an unlikely January move but Leigh Griffiths has put an end to speculation he's leaving Celtic, saying he's more than happy to stay put and keep scoring.

The Scotland striker has been linked with clubs in England and overseas and despite the tough competition for a starting spot in Brendan Rodgers' side, Griffiths has said he'll still be in the squad when the window closes.

Over at Hearts, the forward line is being reshuffled. Isma Goncalves looks certain to complete a surprise move to Uzbek side Pakhtakor Tashkent but winger Danny Amankwaa is heading to Edinburgh to join up with Craig Levein's in-form side.

You might have heard that the already fierce rivalry in Edinburgh has stepped up a notch recently so there's no surprise that Neil Lennon is also looking to add more firepower. He's asked Grasshoppers Zurich for a little more time to make a decision on trialist Florian Kamberi before potentially making a bid.

And staying with the forwards, Rangers have sent out the message that it would take "a big barrowload of cash" to prise Alfredo Morelos away.

There's a big Championship move on the cards with Falkirk's Tony Gallagher closing in on a move to Liverpool after impressing during training with the Anfield club.

Elsewhere Sunderland's Jack Rodwell is on trial in the Netherland, Sergio Aguero is being linked with a return to Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have agreed a fee for Roma's Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri

