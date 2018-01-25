The Hamilton midfielder is expected to finalise his transfer on Thursday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5719185220001-greg-docherty-undergoes-rangers-medical-ahead-of-move.jpg" />

Hamilton's Greg Docherty is undergoing his Rangers medical ahead of a £675,000 transfer to the Ibrox club.

The clubs agreed the terms of a move following two rejected offers and Docherty is now poised to become Rangers manager Graeme Murty's sixth signing of the January window.

The transfer is expected to be completed on Thursday.

Docherty, who joined Accies at the age of nine, signed a new contract with the New Douglas Park side in the summer, extending his deal until the summer of 2020.

The 21-year-old made his first team debut in 2013 and went on to be a key player in Martin Canning's side, making over 100 appearances.

A Scotland under-21 international, he scored the only goal of last season's two-legged Premiership play-off against Dundee United, securing his side's top flight status for another season.