Fitness and form guide for weekend's Premiership matches

Five fixtures take place on Saturday before Rangers visit Ross County on Sunday.

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna's sock is ripped. SNS

After taking a pit-stop over the festive period the Scottish Premiership's Saturday business gets back up to speed this weekend.

Five matches take place on Saturday afternoon before Graeme Murty's Rangers travel north to take on bottom side Ross County in the Highlands on Sunday.

Neil Lennon returns to Parkhead with his Hibs side looking to avenge last weekend's Scottish Cup loss to Hearts, while Hamilton Accies host Dundee in what could have longer term repercussions down the bottom of the table.

Here we run the rule over fitness and form ahead of the weekend's games.

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock, Saturday, 3pm

Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie fends off Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd's challenge. SNS

Aberdeen

Injuries: Danny Rogers will deputise in goal for Aberdeen after regular number one Joe Lewis was ruled out for the foreseeable future, having suffered cartilage damage.

Chidiebere Nwakali could finally make his Dons debut, with McInnes hopeful the paperwork required to complete the Manchester City loanee's international clearance will go through in time for him to face Killie.

Form (last five matches): WLWDL

Kilmarnock

Injuries: Goalkeeper Cammy Bell is again the only confirmed absentee after aggravating an old knee injury. Number one MacDonald will again be in goal to face the Dons, with youngster Curtis Lyle providing cover off the bench.

Form: WDWWD

Celtic v Hibs, Saturday, 3pm

Efe Ambrose scores as Hibs fight back to draw with Celtic. SNS

Celtic

Injuries: Celtic have no fresh injuries as Marvin Compper (calf strain), Jonny Hayes (broken leg), Tom Rogic, Anthony Ralston (both knee), Stuart Armstrong (hernia operation) and Patrick Roberts (hamstring) remain out.

Form: WWWDW

Hibs

Injuries: Anthony Stokes will not feature against his former club Celtic after being ruled out by Hibs manager Neil Lennon. Marvin Bartley will also miss the game with a knock, while Dylan McGeouch (dead leg) should be fit. Martin Boyle (Achilles) is being assessed but Ross Laidlaw (shoulder), Steven Whitaker (pelvis) and David Gray (Achilles) remain out.

Form: LWDDW

Hamilton Accies v Dundee, Saturday, 3pm

Dundee forward AJ Leitch-Smith scores from the spot but Hamilton go on to win 3-1. SNS

Hamilton Accies

Injuries: Georgios Sarris returns after being given a second chance by boss Martin Canning. Defender Ioannis Skondras is back from suspension, playmaker Ali Crawford (knee) is likely to miss out again, striker Rakish Bingham (knock) is a doubt.

Form: LWLWL

Dundee

Injuries: Dundee have Sofien Moussa and Kerr Waddell back from suspension. Midfielders Roarie Deacon and Lewis Spence are pushing for recalls after injury lay-offs. Marcus Haber (back) is still out along with long-term absentees James McPake and Craig Wighton (both knee).

Form: WDLWL

Hearts v Motherwell, Saturday, 3pm

Hearts forward Kyle Lafferty is denied before scoring the winner against Motherwell. SNS

Hearts

Injuries: Danny Amankwaa could make his debut after signing on Thursday. Kyle Lafferty returns from suspension, but Isma Goncalves will miss the game as he seeks to finalise a move away from the club. Rory Currie (knee), Ashley Smith-Brown and Malauray Martin (both groin) remain out.

Form: WDDDW

Motherwell

Injuries: Ryan Bowman faces four more weeks out after suffering a fractured cheekbone in training. Defenders Peter Hartley and Richard Tait are available again but Ellis Plummer and Elliott Frear are still not ready to return.

Form: LDLLW

St Johnstone v Partick Thistle, Saturday, 3pm

St Johnstone forward Steven MacLean tugs at Partick Thistle defender Jordan Turnbull's shorts. SNS

St Johnstone

Injuries: St Johnstone will be without suspended trio Paul Paton, Murray Davidson and Richard Foster. Left-back Brian Easton is out for several weeks with a hernia problem. Striker Callum Hendry will be out for two or three months with a groin/pelvic problem.

Form: LWDDW

Partick Thistle

Injuries: Danny Devine returns from suspension but Gary Fraser, Stuart Bannigan (both knee) and Christie Elliott (ankle) remain on the sidelines.

Form: LWLWL

Ross County v Rangers, Sunday, 2pm

Danny Wilson celebrates scoring Rangers' winner against Ross County at Ibrox. SNS

Ross County

Injuries: Craig Curran is a doubt through illness while skipper Andrew Davies suffered a recurrence of a calf injury against Motherwell in midweek.

Greg Tansey (groin) is also unlikely to be fit while Jamie Lindsay and Sean Kelly remain on the sidelines.

Form: LLDLL

Rangers

Injuries: Greg Docherty will hope to make his Rangers debut but Danny Wilson could miss out again as he mulls over a potential switch to MLS side Colorado Rapids.

Ryan Jack is facing a lengthy lay-off after being sent for knee surgery but Ross McCrorie has received a boost after being told he only requires rest and not an operation on his foot problem.

Bruno Alves (calf), Lee Wallace (hernia), Graham Dorrans (ankle), Kenny Miller (hamstring) and Jordan Rossiter (knee) remain out.

Form: LLWDW