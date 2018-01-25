  • STV
Rodgers: Celtic not looking to sell 'committed' Dembele

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Parkhead boss insists Moussa Dembele has never once asked to leave the club.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insists the club have no interest in selling "fully committed" French forward Moussa Dembele this month.

The 21-year-old has remained an unused substitute for the Scottish champions in their last two matches after Rodgers conceded persistent speculation surrounding his future may have affected the striker.

Former Fulham star Dembele has been linked with a return south this month amid interest from Crystal Palace and Brighton.

But Rodgers has moved to quash the rumours surrounding his Parkhead future ahead of the visit of Hibernian in the Premiership on Saturday.

"Moussa has never once asked to leave Celtic," he said. "We brought him here as a talented young player at 19 and he has shown that talent.

"He has come in with a plan. His agent, himself and I know what the plan was but he has never asked once to leave.

"He is fully committed to Celtic.

"We have had one official bid for him that is nowhere near the value of what the value of Moussa is.

"But equal to that we have no interest in selling him.

"He is not a player for sale, he has two-and-a-half years left on his contract.

"He is an extremely talented young player.

"Naturally, we said a few weeks ago about a little bit of focus but it's only natural.

"But he has trained, he is working well, is working hard and he is available.

"That's as clear as I can be."

The Celtic manager also moved to play down speculation a lack of effort was behind Dembele's recent omission from the starting line-up.

Rodgers added: "In defence of the player, because it is important for supporters to understand, this is a boy that is fully committed to Celtic.

"He has been linked with so many teams so naturally the mind can wander but he is a great boy.

"He won't be like what you see in some clubs and what you have witnessed before, where players down tools, it is not the case at all.

"He is a really good boy who we want to keep here and the only thing that would ever take him away is if he didn't want to be here and if that is the case then someone would have to meet his value and at this moment at time, neither is the case."

