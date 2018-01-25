  • STV
Archibald: Partick Thistle squad too big for new signings

Daryn MacRae

The Firhill boss says he has no plans to add new faces ahead of deadline day.

Alan Archibald believes the return of four players will have a huge impact on his Partick Thistle side.
Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald says he is not planning any further business ahead of Deadline Day as his squad is already too big.

The Jags have only made one addition this month - landing Bournemouth defender Baily Cargill on loan until the end of the season.

However, Cargill only arrived after Coventry recalled Jordan Turnbull in order to sell him on to Northampton.

Thistle have suffered from an injury crisis for the majority of the campaign.

But the casualty list is finally starting to reduce, with injury victims Callum Booth, Mustapha Dumbuya and Abdul Osman all returning to action since the winter break.

Archibald hopes their comeback, bolstered by James Penrice's return from a loan deal at Livingston, will provide Thistle with enough quality for the the rest of the season.

He said: "We've no plans to make any other signings at the minute.

"If the four guys who have rejoined the squad stay fit then we will probably be looking at having too many players.

"That's a good problem to have and if it stays like that then we won't have to go back into the market and get anybody."

In years gone by, the league's basement battlers have sought new additions as they look to avoid the drop.

Archibald, however, feels less panic all round is seeing chairmen avoid putting their hands in their pockets.

He added: "It's a bit different this year as there's not much between the sides at the bottom with it being so tight.

"There isn't a side detached yet. Usually there is a side struggling behind and have to throw money at the problem to try and catch up.

"But it's still tight at the moment so there's no major need to overhaul your squad.

"We also all play each other fairly soon so that could mix it up again.

"We certainly haven't felt the need to go and bring too many in.

"The four boys coming back are like four new signings in themselves so that's why we are happy with what we have."

