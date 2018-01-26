Transfer Talk: Sunderland eye Lafferty, Wilson MLS medical

Your daily round up of what’s happening across Scotland and beyond.

Target: Sunderland are keen on Lafferty. SNS Group

It may be Hearts' miserly defence that is drawing attention on the park but it's the sharp end of the team that's been making all the news in the transfer window.

Steven Naismith has been recruited, Isma Goncalves is on the verge of a switch to Uzbekistan and now Kyle Lafferty is in the headlines with Sunderland said to be readying a move for the Northern Irishman.

The Championship side's struggles are well known and they've targeted Lafferty as the man to help ease their relegation fears.

Over at Ibrox, the long pursuit of Greg Docherty has come to fruition with the former Hamilton star now a signed-up member of Graeme Murty's new look Rangers. But as Docherty arrives, Danny Wilson looks to be on his way out with a medical lined up ahead of a move to Colorado Rapids.

Aberdeen have been clear in their message that Scott McKenna is not for sale but Hull City aren't listening and are reported to have tabled a third bid as they work to land the defender. Tigerish.

Scotland international Tom Cairney could be part of a big money move in the next few days with West Ham ready to splash out £15m while Celtic say they've knocked back one bid for Moussa Dembele and insist they aren't looking to sell this month.

