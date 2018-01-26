Killie boss Steve Clarke 'flattered by Scotland job links'

Clarke has been touted for the national team vacancy after Michael O'Neill's rebuttal.

Steve Clarke has emerged as a candidate for the Scotland job in recent weeks. SNS

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke says he is flattered to be linked with the Scotland job but insists he has unfinished business at Rugby Park.

Clarke has emerged as a front-runner for the national team vacancy after the Scottish FA's first choice Michael O'Neill turned down the role to stay with Northern Ireland.

With previous candidates, David Moyes and Paul Lambert snapped up by Premier League clubs whilst the governing body awaited O'Neill's verdict, Clarke's odds have shortened with bookmakers following an impressive start to his tenure in charge of Kilmarnock.

He said: "I think when you are linked with any job it means you are doing a good job wherever you are which means the people you are working with are doing a good job for you.

"Everyone can take a bit of reflected glory if you like.

"Scotland are in the process of trying to appoint a new manager.

"I didn't apply for the job when it first became available and I am happy here at Kilmarnock.

"Mauricio Pochettino came out with a great quote the other week when he was asked about speculation linking him with a big job, he said: "the football world is going to take you where the football world is going to take you and you never know what is going to happen in the future".

As Pochettino said: "the football world is going to take you where the football world is going to take you and you never know what is going to happen in the future". Steve Clarke on links to the Scotland job

Kilmarnock have edged clear of the relegation zone since Clarke's arrival in October and now only lie one point outside the top six.

However, the former Chelsea coach insists his targets for this campaign remain unaltered.

He added: "I think when I spoke about top six ambitions, that was for seasons to come.

"This season when I spoke to the board at first the initial target was tenth, it still remains the target.

"We have to make sure we are safe in the league.

"You look down the league and a lot of good teams are on a points tally not far from where we are.

"We can't take our eye off the ball."

Clarke does not envisage any new recruits in Ayrshire ahead of next Wednesday's transfer deadline.

Instead, his focus is on keeping his squad intact, having rejected Rangers' bid for winger Jordan Jones earlier in the window.

He said: "I have one or two things which could fall into place but I have always said this group of players have done really well and deserve the chance to take the club into the second half of the season.

"If we come out the other side with the squad intact I'll be happy."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.