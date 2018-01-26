  • STV
  • MySTV

Killie boss Steve Clarke 'flattered by Scotland job links'

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Clarke has been touted for the national team vacancy after Michael O'Neill's rebuttal.

Steve Clarke has emerged as a candidate for the Scotland job in recent weeks.
Steve Clarke has emerged as a candidate for the Scotland job in recent weeks. SNS

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke says he is flattered to be linked with the Scotland job but insists he has unfinished business at Rugby Park.

Clarke has emerged as a front-runner for the national team vacancy after the Scottish FA's first choice Michael O'Neill turned down the role to stay with Northern Ireland.

With previous candidates, David Moyes and Paul Lambert snapped up by Premier League clubs whilst the governing body awaited O'Neill's verdict, Clarke's odds have shortened with bookmakers following an impressive start to his tenure in charge of Kilmarnock.

He said: "I think when you are linked with any job it means you are doing a good job wherever you are which means the people you are working with are doing a good job for you.

"Everyone can take a bit of reflected glory if you like.

"Scotland are in the process of trying to appoint a new manager.

"I didn't apply for the job when it first became available and I am happy here at Kilmarnock.

"Mauricio Pochettino came out with a great quote the other week when he was asked about speculation linking him with a big job, he said: "the football world is going to take you where the football world is going to take you and you never know what is going to happen in the future".

As Pochettino said: "the football world is going to take you where the football world is going to take you and you never know what is going to happen in the future".
Steve Clarke on links to the Scotland job

Kilmarnock have edged clear of the relegation zone since Clarke's arrival in October and now only lie one point outside the top six.

However, the former Chelsea coach insists his targets for this campaign remain unaltered.

He added: "I think when I spoke about top six ambitions, that was for seasons to come.

"This season when I spoke to the board at first the initial target was tenth, it still remains the target.

"We have to make sure we are safe in the league.

"You look down the league and a lot of good teams are on a points tally not far from where we are.

"We can't take our eye off the ball."

Clarke does not envisage any new recruits in Ayrshire ahead of next Wednesday's transfer deadline.

Instead, his focus is on keeping his squad intact, having rejected Rangers' bid for winger Jordan Jones earlier in the window.

He said: "I have one or two things which could fall into place but I have always said this group of players have done really well and deserve the chance to take the club into the second half of the season.

"If we come out the other side with the squad intact I'll be happy."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.