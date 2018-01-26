  • STV
Alex Fisher set to leave Motherwell for Yeovil Town

Andy Coyle

The striker could make his debut against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Switch: Fisher is heading south.
Switch: Fisher is heading south.

Motherwell striker Alex Fisher is on the verge of leaving the club to join Yeovil Town.

The 27-year old failed to make his mark at Fir Park after joining from Inverness but could be set for a high-profile Yeovil debut in Friday night's FA Cup match against Manchester United.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has already drafted in forwards Curtis Main and Nadir Ciftci in the transfer window, restricting Fisher's chances even further and he said that he was "wheeling and dealing" to get his team right for the remainder of the season.

We want to add more before the window to make the squad stronger because we are well aware it's a busy, busy period," said Robinson.

"With the size of our squad we are always one or two injuries from a crisis.

"We have to make sure players we bring in are going to be first-team options and not just squad-fillers.

"I'm trying to wheel and deal. All managers at our level of budget have to do that. We are doing that as a speak and I am quite confident I will do some business before the end of the window.

"We will hopefully get at least one before the end of the window."

Robinson confirmed that Ryan Bowman would be out for a further four weeks with a fractured cheekbone.

