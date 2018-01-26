Alex Fisher set to leave Motherwell for Yeovil Town

The striker could make his debut against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Switch: Fisher is heading south. SNS Group

Motherwell striker Alex Fisher is on the verge of leaving the club to join Yeovil Town.

The 27-year old failed to make his mark at Fir Park after joining from Inverness but could be set for a high-profile Yeovil debut in Friday night's FA Cup match against Manchester United.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has already drafted in forwards Curtis Main and Nadir Ciftci in the transfer window, restricting Fisher's chances even further and he said that he was "wheeling and dealing" to get his team right for the remainder of the season.

We want to add more before the window to make the squad stronger because we are well aware it's a busy, busy period," said Robinson.

"With the size of our squad we are always one or two injuries from a crisis.

"We have to make sure players we bring in are going to be first-team options and not just squad-fillers.

"I'm trying to wheel and deal. All managers at our level of budget have to do that. We are doing that as a speak and I am quite confident I will do some business before the end of the window.

"We will hopefully get at least one before the end of the window."

Robinson confirmed that Ryan Bowman would be out for a further four weeks with a fractured cheekbone.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.