Levein wants new striker regardless of Lafferty's future

The Hearts boss is looking for a new forward before the transfer window closes.

Hearts boss Craig Levein says he is in the market for a new striker regardless of whether Kyle Lafferty leaves during this window or not.

Northern Ireland forward Lafferty has been linked with a move away from Tynecastle in January, with English Championship side Sunderland said to be the latest club interested.

But Levein insists he has not received an offer for the 30-year-old this month.

He said: "I don't know anything about interest and I've certainly never had an offer from Sunderland.

"It's getting towards the end of the window, this happens every year."

Asked how desperate he was to keep the player, Levein added: "Forgetting about keeping hold of Kyle, we need to get another striker anyway. So that's what I'm working on just now."

Losing Lafferty, who only joined Hearts in the summer on a free transfer from Norwich City, would leave Levein short up front with Cole Stockton and Isma Goncalves set to leave in the coming days.

Stockton is close to sealing a move to English League Two side Carlisle United, while Goncalves is travelling for talks over a move.

The Portuguese forward has been linked with a move to Uzbek team Pakhtakor Tashkent.

Polish defender Krystian Nowak is also looking for a new club, with Panionios of Greece tracking the 23-year-old.

Levein said: "Cole and Krystian have both said to their agents that they're unhappy at not getting game time so I've said that if they can find something else then I'm happy to accommodate you and let you go.

"Where they are with that just now I'm not 100% sure."

He added: "Isma won't be involved tomorrow. Where he is right now, I've literally no idea. He might be on his way somewhere.

"As far as I'm aware nothing is done yet so we need to see how that goes.

"We might add another midfield player [before the window shuts] but I don't know. I have to wait and see how all these things pan out.

"What happens with Krystian and what happens with Cole will have a bearing on what else we do."

Hearts paraded Danish winger Danny Amankwaa as their third January signing on Thursday, having secured the 23-year-old on a free transfer from FC Copenhagen.

Amankwaa, who represented Denmark at every age level from under-16 to under-21, had a trial with Chelsea as a youngster, and was tipped for the top in his homeland before a series of injuries hampered his progress.

Asked what attracted him to the attacker, Levein said: "I like his story. As a young boy his career was on a very sharp incline.

"But then he has had problems. Injury after injury, recuperation time, some games and then another injury - but in there somewhere is still that player who was destined to do great things.

"I accept that it is a bit of a risk because he has had injuries, but the type of injuries make me feel a bit better.

"Anybody can do an Achilles and we've seen John Souttar come back stronger from it than he was before.

"Knee cartilage happens, even twice. I know that myself. And I just feel his career was never allowed to continue on that trajectory he was on.

"I'm hoping that means he feels he's been robbed of something and that he has got a lot to prove.

"Then he can play like the 18-year-old guy who was heading for the stars."

