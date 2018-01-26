Murty sets Docherty challenge of becoming Scotland star

The Rangers boss says midfielders at Ibrox should be playing international football.

Greg Docherty trained with Rangers on Friday and is available for Sunday's match with Ross County. SNS

Rangers boss Graeme Murty believes new signing Greg Docherty is a Scotland star in the making, and has set the midfielder the challenge of fulfilling that potential at Ibrox.

Docherty penned a four-and-a-half year deal with the Light Blues on Thursday after Rangers agreed to pay a fee of around £675,000 to his former club Hamilton Accies.

The 21-year-old trained with his new teammates on Friday ahead of their trip north this weekend to face Ross County.

Murty was impressed with what he saw, but insists Docherty is a longer-term project for the Rangers staff.

He said: "Greg adds physicality, legs, the ability to get box-to-box and a range of passing.

"Typically, in the past, outstanding Rangers midfielders have been internationals.

"That's his challenge: to be an international player whilst at Rangers.

"If he does that he will be on his way to fulfilling that potential, we are just looking to give him a stage to get as far as he can in the game.

He added: "That's the challenge for myself and the staff: to make sure we take his potential and nurture it to help him get to the top level in this country.

"If he does that he is an international footballer in the making."

Docherty became Murty's sixth signing of the January transfer window, following moves for Declan John, Jamie Murphy, Sean Goss, Jason Cummings and Russell Martin.

Carlos Pena has returned to Mexico on loan, while defenders Bruno Alves and Danny Wilson have been linked with respective moves to Serie A and the MLS.

The Ibrox manager believes transfer activity will continue until the window slams shut.

"I would expect business to carry on," he said. "Our director of football has the world's hottest phone right now.

"Danny (Wilson) has options but they will stay in house till that is decided either way.

"The good thing is that people are looking at our players with hungry eyes.

"That is good for us as it shows we have the type of player capable drawing attention from people around the world."

