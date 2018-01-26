Aberdeen complete signing of Hamilton's Michael Devlin

The defender has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen have announced the signing of Michael Devlin from Hamilton Accies for an undisclosed fee.

The centre back has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Pittodrie after completing a medical.

He returns to the club where he spent 18 months as a teenager to join Derek McInnes' squad as they aim to deliver a strong showing in the second half of the season.

Devlin, who made over 150 appearances for Accies and was club captain, was in the last six months of his contract at New Douglas Park.

The 24-year-old hasn't played this season and had been recovering from a cruciate ligament injury he suffered last season.

The defender, who is expected to be back playing in the next two months, said he had no hesitation in agreeing to return north.

"Derek McInnes didn't have to sell the club to me," he told Aberdeen's official website.

"As soon as I heard of Aberdeen's interest I couldn't wait to join the Dons to hopefully win trophies and play regular European football."

