Neil McCann says he won't allow clubs to cherry pick his star players.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5720114518001-dundee-rejects-very-low-celtic-bid-for-jack-hendry.jpg" />

Neil McCann confirmed Dundee have turned down Celtic's opening bid for defender Jack Hendry, before warning potential suitors he won't accept his players being cherry picked at a cut price.

Dark Blues centre-half Hendry has emerged as a target for Brendan Rodgers having impressed since joining from Wigan in the summer.

McCann, however, has thrown out the Scottish champions' "very low" first offer and insisted his side won't allow the prospect to leave on the cheap.

He said: "There has been nothing to speak of which has turned our heads so far.

"There has been a bid, a low bid, very low, but nothing since.

"I don't expect anything to be honest, I would think there would be more interest in the player but clearly they were told that won't be enough."

Asked whether an asking price had been set for Hendry, McCann said: "No, I'm not about to give you one either."

"I am very determined (to keep hold of Jack Hendry).

"If someone wants to come in and take our best players, it has to be right for the club.

"It's not about just coming in and cherry picking off of Dundee because there are bigger sides out there, I am not up for that anymore.

"The days of this club accepting that should be long gone.

"Why should smaller clubs just give up their talent?"

While McCann acknowledges he faces a battle to hold on to his prize asset, the Dundee manager is hopeful of completing business of his own before the window slams shut.

He said: "We are closer than last week but there is nothing imminent.

"It will got until next week till we get someone in the door, but we are very hopeful.

"We aren't sitting around twiddling our thumbs, we are making moves behind the scenes."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.