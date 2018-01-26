  • STV
Greg Docherty determined to prove his worth at Rangers

The midfielder penned a four-and-a-half year deal with Rangers on Thursday.

Rangers' latest signing Greg Docherty says he's ready to test himself at a higher level but is prepared to wait for his chance to play for his boyhood club.

The 21-year-old took part in his first training session with his new teammates on Friday having finalised his move to Ibrox on Thursday night.

Docherty stressed that there was work to do to cement a place in the starting lineup but believes he is at the ideal club for him to develop.

He said: "The hard work starts now and I've got to go and prove myself.

"The last few weeks the fans have been great to me, so I know I've got to go and prove to them I'm worthy of playing for Rangers, and prove that to myself.

"I believe I am but that's a pressure that I like.

"I want the pressure of wanting to prove to them and wanting to continuously do well for them.

"It's a great feeling to come in here this morning. I've been looking forward to this for a long time.

"I didn't think this would come this early in my career but when I knew they were interested, I knew this was the perfect platform for me to go and play and express myself.

He added: "The team are doing well just now so I know I've got a fight on my hands to get in the team. I know I'll have to be patient but I'm prepared to work and do my best.

"I'm here for the long term.

"I've got a lot of improving to do but I feel I'm settling in well already and I've only been here a few hours, so that's massive for me."

Greg Docherty

Hamilton Accies' youth academy has produced stars in recent years, with the likes of James McArthur and James McCarthy impressing in England's Premier League.

Docherty is the latest talent off the production line and had admirers in England too, but decided to remain in Scotland.

He said: "They've set the benchmark for Hamilton's youth system and you want to better them in a sense.

"I wanted to prove myself on a bigger stage and I think I'll be given a chance here sooner than if I'd went down south.

"When I knew Rangers were interested and I heard about the project they've got in place, this was always going to be it for me.

"It's a massive club. There are big players here and I'm looking to learn off of them."

Docherty was on the receiving end of a thumping tackle from Jordan Rossiter during his first session at Rangers but the new signing laughed it off.

He said: "I think that was a 'Welcome to Rangers' message but that's good.

"We got up, shook hands about it.

"I did a couple of somersaults but it was a great tackle."

