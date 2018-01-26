The Hibs boss says he is flattered by the praise but has a job to do at Easter Road.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5720160013001-lennon-coy-on-scotland-link-following-rodgers-backing.jpg" />

Hibs boss Neil Lennon says he was flattered by Brendan Rodgers' appraisal that he is the ideal candidate for the vacant Scotland managerial vacancy, but insists he has a job to do at Hibs.

Ahead of Lennon taking his Hibs side to Parkhead this weekend, Rodgers was fulsome in his praise of his counterpart, claiming his compatriot should be top of the Scottish FA's wish list following Michael O'Neill's rebuttal.

Lennon, however, was keen to play down the possibility of an imminent switch to Hampden.

Of Rodgers' tipping him for the national team role, he said: "I thought he was my friend.

"Again, I'm the manager of Hibs and that's not changing in the foreseeable future I don't think.

"I think it's unfair to to be asked questions about other jobs when you are in a job.

"If an approach comes, and it's a huge if, we will deal with it accordingly.

"Until then, no further comment, it's just speculation.

"It's very flattering, from someone of Brendan's stature in the game I appreciate the sentiment.

"But I'm the Hibs manager."

He added: "Its a great job. They should have kept Gordon on, progress was being made.

"Obviously they've targeted Michael O'Neill and that hasn't come to fruition but I am sure they'll be plenty more contenders.

"It's a very good job, there's no question of that."

